Jordan Goodwin Injury: Won't play Thursday
Goodwin (calf) will remain on the inactive list for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
The Suns have not provided any updates on Goodwin since announcing on Feb. 24 that he would be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks, so it appears he'll spend at least one more week on the sidelines. He should be considered week-to-week until Phoenix provides a meaningful update on where Goodwin is in his recovery.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 266 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2210 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1548 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Schedule Density, Matchups, Streaming Days65 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Nov 24)100 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More