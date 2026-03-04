Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Goodwin (calf) will remain on the inactive list for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

The Suns have not provided any updates on Goodwin since announcing on Feb. 24 that he would be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks, so it appears he'll spend at least one more week on the sidelines. He should be considered week-to-week until Phoenix provides a meaningful update on where Goodwin is in his recovery.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
