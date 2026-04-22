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Jordan Goodwin Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 6:05pm

Goodwin (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Thunder.

Goodwin exited Sunday's Game 1 loss after logging just five minutes and did not return due to left calf soreness. He will now miss Wednesday's contest with the same issue, and his next chance to play will come in Game 3 on Saturday. With the 27-year-old out, Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale and Collin Gillespie are candidates for increased playing time.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
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