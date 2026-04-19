Jordan Goodwin Injury: Won't return Sunday
Goodwin has been ruled out for the rest of Game 1 against the Thunder on Sunday due to left calf soreness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Goodwin tweaked his left calf in the second quarter, and medical staff determined that the injury was severe enough for the fifth-year forward to not return to Sunday's game. He'll finish with two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) over five minutes. Royce O'Neale started in place of Goodwin to open the second half.
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