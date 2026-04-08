Jordan Goodwin Injury: Won't return Wednesday
Goodwin exited Wednesday's game against the Mavericks in the second quarter with a left ankle injury and will not return. He'll finish with nine points (3-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes.
With Goodwin out for the remainder of the contest, Rasheer Fleming and Ryan Dunn will likely help pick up the slack. The severity of the ankle injury is unclear, but for now, Goodwin can be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 2217 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1326 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 1029 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 831 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 633 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More