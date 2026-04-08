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Jordan Goodwin Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Goodwin exited Wednesday's game against the Mavericks in the second quarter with a left ankle injury and will not return. He'll finish with nine points (3-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes.

With Goodwin out for the remainder of the contest, Rasheer Fleming and Ryan Dunn will likely help pick up the slack. The severity of the ankle injury is unclear, but for now, Goodwin can be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
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