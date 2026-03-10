Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Goodwin (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, per Shane Young of the Suns' official site.

After missing the Suns' last seven games with a left calf strain, Goodwin is ready to roll Tuesday. Goodwin has averaged 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 25.5 minutes per tilt in his last nine games, and he's set to compete with Haywood Highsmith for reserve minutes.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
