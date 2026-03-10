Jordan Goodwin News: Available Tuesday
Goodwin (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, per Shane Young of the Suns' official site.
After missing the Suns' last seven games with a left calf strain, Goodwin is ready to roll Tuesday. Goodwin has averaged 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 25.5 minutes per tilt in his last nine games, and he's set to compete with Haywood Highsmith for reserve minutes.
