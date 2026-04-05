Jordan Goodwin News: Entering starting five
Goodwin will start Sunday's game against the Bulls, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Goodwin will surprisingly take Collin Gillespie's spot in the starting lineup Sunday. It's unclear if this will stick moving forward, but as a starter this season, Goodwin has averaged 9.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 29.1 minutes a night.
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