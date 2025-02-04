Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Goodwin News: Flirts with double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 1:53pm

Goodwin played 29 minutes Monday during South Bay's 105-101 loss to the Blue and logged 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Goodwin finished the game just one rebound shy of compiling his second double-double of the campaign. The 26-year-old currently averages 13.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals in just 16 outings this season.

