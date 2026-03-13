Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Goodwin (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Goodwin will shake off his questionable tag and suit up for a third straight outing following a seven-game absence due to a left calf strain. The 27-year-old guard has averaged 6.0 points and 2.5 rebounds across 16.0 minutes per contest in his last two appearances.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
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