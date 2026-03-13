Jordan Goodwin News: Good to go Friday
Goodwin (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Goodwin will shake off his questionable tag and suit up for a third straight outing following a seven-game absence due to a left calf strain. The 27-year-old guard has averaged 6.0 points and 2.5 rebounds across 16.0 minutes per contest in his last two appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 103 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 85 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 67 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2615 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2219 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More