Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin News: Makes impact from deep in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 5:58pm

Goodwin (ankle) recorded 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 114-110 win over the Trail Blazers in the Play-In Tournament.

Goodwin was sidelined for the Suns' final two games of the regular season due to a left ankle sprain, but he re-entered the starting five and ended up seeing a fairly substantial workload in Phoenix's playoff opener. The 27-year-old brings most of his value in the form of strong perimeter defense and quality rebounding, but he showed some aptitude as a marksman Tuesday. The three triples matched his second-best total from the regular season.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
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