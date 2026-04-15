Jordan Goodwin News: Makes impact from deep in return

Goodwin (ankle) recorded 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 114-110 win over the Trail Blazers in the Play-In Tournament.

Goodwin was sidelined for the Suns' final two games of the regular season due to a left ankle sprain, but he re-entered the starting five and ended up seeing a fairly substantial workload in Phoenix's playoff opener. The 27-year-old brings most of his value in the form of strong perimeter defense and quality rebounding, but he showed some aptitude as a marksman Tuesday. The three triples matched his second-best total from the regular season.