Jordan Goodwin News: Muted impact in return
Goodwin amassed six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 win over the Bucks.
Goodwin wasn't able to do much damage in his return from a seven-game absence. The Suns are mostly healthy in the backcourt these days, so Goodwin is only worth monitoring in deeper formats for the time being.
