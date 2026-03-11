Jordan Goodwin News: Muted impact in return

Goodwin amassed six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 win over the Bucks.

Goodwin wasn't able to do much damage in his return from a seven-game absence. The Suns are mostly healthy in the backcourt these days, so Goodwin is only worth monitoring in deeper formats for the time being.