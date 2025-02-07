Jordan Goodwin News: Nets two-way deal

Goodwin agreed to a two-way contract with the Lakers on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old guard has seen NBA action in each of the previous three seasons, but he had spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with the G League's South Bay Lakers, averaging 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 24.0 minutes per game across 17 appearances. Goodwin will be eligible to move between the NBA and G League on his two-way deal, though he'll likely continue to see the bulk of his playing time with South Bay.