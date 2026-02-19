Jordan Goodwin News: Not starting Thursday

Goodwin won't start Thursday's game against the Spurs.

With Devin Booker (ankle) returning from a one-game absence, Goodwin will retreat to the second unit. Over five appearances off the bench this month, the 27-year-old guard has averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.6 assists across 25.6 minutes per contest.