Jordan Goodwin News: Not starting Thursday
Goodwin won't start Thursday's game against the Spurs.
With Devin Booker (ankle) returning from a one-game absence, Goodwin will retreat to the second unit. Over five appearances off the bench this month, the 27-year-old guard has averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.6 assists across 25.6 minutes per contest.
