Jordan Goodwin News: Off injury report

Goodwin (ankle) is not on the Lakers' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Celtics, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Goodwin missed the Lakers' last three games while tending to a sprained right ankle, and it appears he has progressed enough in his recovery to be available for Saturday's bout. Goodwin is averaging 6.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 steals over 16.9 minutes per game this season, though he could see a decent amount of playing time in his return due to the absence of Rui Hachimura (knee).