Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin News: Productive in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Goodwin recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes during Sunday's 120-98 win over the Raptors.

Goodwin has now drawn three consecutive starts for the Suns amid the absence of Royce O'Neale (knee), and he should continue to do so until O'Neale is healthy. Over his last five appearances, Goodwin has averaged 7.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 26.9 minutes per game.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
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