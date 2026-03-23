Jordan Goodwin News: Productive in start
Goodwin recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes during Sunday's 120-98 win over the Raptors.
Goodwin has now drawn three consecutive starts for the Suns amid the absence of Royce O'Neale (knee), and he should continue to do so until O'Neale is healthy. Over his last five appearances, Goodwin has averaged 7.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 26.9 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1310 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 1013 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 815 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 617 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More