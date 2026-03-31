Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin News: Productive off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Goodwin notched nine points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and five steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 131-105 victory over Memphis.

This was a strong showing for Goodwin despite some mediocre shooting, as his playmaking and defensive activity were on full display. His role could take a hit Tuesday against Orlando, however, as Grayson Allen will be back from a maintenance day and Dillon Brooks is cleared to return.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
25 days ago