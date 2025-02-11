Jordan Goodwin News: Provides boost off bench in win

Goodwin tallied 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist in 22 minutes Monday in the Lakers' 132-113 win over the Jazz.

Goodwin has now turned in two quality performances off the bench in a row since signing a two-way deal with the Lakers, as he had previously recorded 10 points, four rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes in Saturday's 124-117 win over the Pacers. The 26-year-old looks to be firmly ahead of Shake Milton in the backcourt pecking order, as Milton didn't check into Monday's game until the Lakers held a 32-point lead with 7:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. Even so, Goodwin is probably more likely to fall out of the rotation entirely than maintain a 20-plus-minute role moving forward. In addition to the Lakers limiting minutes for several key regulars Monday due to the blowout nature of the game, Goodwin benefited from the continued absence of Dalton Knecht (personal), who could absorb nearly all of Goodwin's playing time once he's cleared to play again.