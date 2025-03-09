Jordan Goodwin News: Puts up six points in return

Goodwin (ankle) recorded six points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes in Saturday's 111-101 loss to the Celtics.

Goodwin had missed the previous three games with a Grade 1 ankle sprain, but he slotted back into head coach JJ Redick's nine-man rotation Saturday and hit a pair of key triples in the process. The two-way player is eligible to be active in just 10 of the Lakers' remaining 20 games, but expect him to be a regular on the second unit in the short term while Los Angeles looks to replace LeBron James, who strained his groin Saturday and is expected to miss at least 1-to-2 weeks.