Jordan Goodwin News: Retreating to bench

Goodwin isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

Royce O'Neale is returning from a knee injury Tuesday, which means Goodwin will shift back to a bench role. He hasn't been nearly as effective as a reserve, as he's averaging 5.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in his last five outings off the bench, compared to 10.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in his previous three appearances with the first unit.