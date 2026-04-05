Jordan Goodwin News: Scores 12 points as starter
Goodwin supplied 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 win over Chicago.
Goodwin supplanted Collin Gillespie in the first unit, but each player saw 24 minutes and put up respectable fantasy lines. Goodwin is trending up over his last six games with averages of 8.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.
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