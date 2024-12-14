Jordan Goodwin News: Scores 16 points off bench

Goodwin (hamstring) produced 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes off the bench during Friday's 102-91 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Making his G League season debut, Goodwin looked sharp, scoring more points than minutes played. Given his lengthy injury absence, Goodwin will likely remain limited off the bench for at least a couple of games.