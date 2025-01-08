Jordan Goodwin News: Scores 16 points vs. Delaware

Goodwin had 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block over 25 minutes Tuesday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 103-99 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Goodwin has scored in double figures in back-to-back performances and picked up his first block since Dec. 28. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals over five G League regular season appearances.