Jordan Goodwin News: Scores 22 in G League
Goodwin registered 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and two steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.
Goodwin scored a season-high 22 points before fouling out of Saturday's loss. Across nine G League appearances this season, Goodwin has averaged 12.2 points while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from deep.
Jordan Goodwin
Free Agent
