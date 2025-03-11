Jordan Goodwin News: Scores season-high 17 points

Goodwin contributed 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes during Monday's 111-108 loss to the Nets.

Goodwin notched a season-high 17 points, stepping up for a shorthanded Los Angeles roster -- LeBron James (groin), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) and Rui Hachimura (knee) all sat this game out. Given how well he fared Monday, Goodwin is worth a look in deeper fantasy formats until the Lakers get some reinforcements back.