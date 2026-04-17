Jordan Goodwin News: Season-high six steals

Goodwin posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and six steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 111-96 Play-In Game victory over the Warriors.

Goodwin played a huge role for the Suns, helping the team advance to the playoffs, where the Thunder awaits. Although Grayson Allen was cleared to return, the coaching staff opted to keep him on ice, allowing Goodwin to remain in the starting lineup. He finished the night just one rebound short of a double-double, while also recording a season-high six steals.