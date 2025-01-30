Jordan Goodwin News: Secures double-double in G League

Goodwin totaled 18 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes Wednesday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 100-93 win over the Texas Legends.

Goodwin put together an efficient shooting line after going 6-for-16 from the field in his last appearance Friday against Rip City. He also turned in unexpected production on the boards, collecting his first double-double of the regular season.