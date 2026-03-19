Jordan Goodwin News: Starting Thursday

Goodwin will start Thursday's game against the Spurs, Shane Young of the Suns' official site reports.

With Royce O'Neale (knee) unavailable, Goodwin will join Devin Booker, Collin Gillespie, Jalen Green and Oso Ighodaro in the starting five. As a starter this season (four games), Goodwin has averaged 9.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.3 minutes per contest.