Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Goodwin will start Thursday's game against the Spurs, Shane Young of the Suns' official site reports.

With Royce O'Neale (knee) unavailable, Goodwin will join Devin Booker, Collin Gillespie, Jalen Green and Oso Ighodaro in the starting five. As a starter this season (four games), Goodwin has averaged 9.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.3 minutes per contest.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
21 days ago