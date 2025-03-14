Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin News: Starting vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Goodwin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin is one of several non-regular starters who will be part of the first unit in this contest, as the Lakers will be very shorthanded due to rest and injuries. Goodwin will be making his first start of the season, though he's coming off a solid 17-point showing versus Brooklyn earlier this week on Monday, March 10.

Jordan Goodwin
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now