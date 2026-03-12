Jordan Goodwin News: Upgraded to available
Goodwin (calf) is available for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Thursday is the front end of a back-to-back, making Goodwin a candidate to sit out Friday's tilt in Toronto following a recent extended layoff with a left calf injury. Over his last seven appearances, Goodwin has averaged 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.9 minutes per game.
