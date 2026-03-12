Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Goodwin (calf) is available for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Thursday is the front end of a back-to-back, making Goodwin a candidate to sit out Friday's tilt in Toronto following a recent extended layoff with a left calf injury. Over his last seven appearances, Goodwin has averaged 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.9 minutes per game.

Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Goodwin
