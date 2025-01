Hall didn't play during Friday's 98-95 G League loss to the Texas Legends due to an illness.

Hall is battling an illness that could result in more games being missed for Windy City. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 5.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 27 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc.