Jordan Hall News: Adds 12 points off bench

Hall recorded 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 127-107 loss to the G League Motor City Cruise.

Hall shot the ball with efficiency in this one after beginning the season 3-for-13 from the field. He also set new top marks in points and rebounds. Hall is averaging 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists through his first three appearances of the campaign and is firmly rooted in a bench role.