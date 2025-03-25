Jordan Hall News: Dishes out 21 dimes off bench

Hall recorded nine points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 21 assists, nine rebounds, four steals and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 108-136 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Hall posted a season-high 21 assists in Tuesday's loss while coming off the bench and only tallying two turnovers. Hall was also one point and one rebound shy of his first triple-double of 2024-25.