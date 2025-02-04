Jordan Hall News: Double-doubles in G League win

Hall racked up 26 points (9-21 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and two blocks in the G League Windy City Bulls' 129-113 win Monday over the Rip City Remix.

Hall came only three rebounds shy of recording a triple-double in Monday's win against Rip City. The 23-year-old forward continues to fill up the stat sheet for Windy City, averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 38.3 percent from the floor and 37 percent from deep.