Jordan Hall News: Drains five triples in G League

Hall registered 20 points (7-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 37 minutes Sunday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 132-101 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Hall has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back G League games while shooting 8-for-19 from beyond the arc. He has averaged 16.3 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over 34.3 minutes per game over his last 10 G League outings.