Jordan Hall News: Fills up stat sheet

Hall finished with 17 points (4-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the G League Windy City Bulls' 110-86 loss Thursday to the Motor City Cruise.

Despite a poor shooting night, going 4-for-17 from the floor, Hall filled up the stat sheet in a losing effort Thursday against Motor City. The 23-year-old forward was active on the glass with six rebounds and dished out seven assists with two steals. In 19 games in the G League with Windy City, he is averaging 13.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.