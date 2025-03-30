Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Hall headshot

Jordan Hall News: Impressive showing off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Hall produced 27 points (11-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes Saturday during the G League Texas Legends' 129-107 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Hall led the Legends in scoring and posted a strong shooting line, burying 57.9 percent of his tries from the field. He ended the regular season on a high note, turning in his best scoring performance since Jan. 20, when he put up 29 points against Westchester.

Jordan Hall
 Free Agent
