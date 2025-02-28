Jordan Hall News: Scores team-high 23 points in win

Hall racked up 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes Thursday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 102-100 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Hall has scored 23 or more points four times for Windy City this season. In the G League, he's averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 37.7 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from deep.