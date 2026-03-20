Jordan Hall News: Seven rebounds in Santa Cruz debut

Hall contributed 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 108-99 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Hall made a decent impact off the bench, though it wasn't enough for his team to avoid another defeat. Hall recently joined the G League Warriors after spending time with the Texas Legends previously in the season. He could be an occasional source of points and rebounds if given more opportunities in his new squad.