Jordan Hall News: Sniffs triple-double in defeat

Hall chipped in 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Saturday's 121-101 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Hall led the club in points, rebounds and assists from the second unit while nearly recording his second triple-double across 41 G League outings. The 23-year-old is averaging 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 27.4 minutes per game.