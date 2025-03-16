Jordan Hall News: Sniffs triple-double in defeat
Hall chipped in 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Saturday's 121-101 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.
Hall led the club in points, rebounds and assists from the second unit while nearly recording his second triple-double across 41 G League outings. The 23-year-old is averaging 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 27.4 minutes per game.
Jordan Hall
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now