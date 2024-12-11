Jordan Hawkins Injury: Absence to continue Thursday
Hawkins (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Sacramento.
Hawkins' next opportunities to take the court comes Sunday versus Indiana or Thursday versus Houston, representing rare extended mid-season periods to heal. Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) both continue dealing with extended absences for the injury-riddled Pelicans.
