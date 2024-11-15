Jordan Hawkins Injury: Back on court

Hawkins (back) is back on the court but not doing any contact yet, so his return date remains uncertain, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

The fact that Hawkins is back on the court is an encouraging sign, but the lack of contact in his return to practice suggests he's not ready to return yet. In any case, any positive sign would be welcomed news for a Pelicans backcourt that's also missing key pieces such as CJ McCollum (thigh), Jose Alvarado (hamstring) and Dejounte Murray (hand).