Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Hawkins headshot

Jordan Hawkins Injury: Back on court

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Hawkins (back) is back on the court but not doing any contact yet, so his return date remains uncertain, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

The fact that Hawkins is back on the court is an encouraging sign, but the lack of contact in his return to practice suggests he's not ready to return yet. In any case, any positive sign would be welcomed news for a Pelicans backcourt that's also missing key pieces such as CJ McCollum (thigh), Jose Alvarado (hamstring) and Dejounte Murray (hand).

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now