Jordan Hawkins Injury: Back on injury report
Hawkins is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers due to lower back spasms.
Hawkins entered the starting lineup Wednesday against the Warriors and fared well, but his status is now in jeopardy for Friday. The Uconn product dealt with back spasms earlier in the week and was able to push through to suit up, so it appears he'll have a decent chance to do so again Friday barring any setbacks.
