Jordan Hawkins Injury: Dealing with back tightness
Hawkins (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Hawkins is dealing with lower back tightness, and he is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the regular season. He injured his back during Friday's game against the Pacers which caused him to visit the locker room a couple times, and he finished that contest with 23 points, four rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes.
