Jordan Hawkins headshot

Jordan Hawkins Injury: Dealing with back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Hawkins (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Hawkins is dealing with lower back tightness, and he is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the regular season. He injured his back during Friday's game against the Pacers which caused him to visit the locker room a couple times, and he finished that contest with 23 points, four rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes.

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
