Jordan Hawkins headshot

Jordan Hawkins Injury: Deemed questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 3:59pm

Hawkins (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Hawkins has missed the Pelicans' last seven outings due to a low back strain, though he appears to be nearing a return to game action. The second-year guard has returned to practice in a limited fashion, and the club could opt to work him back to playing form slowly. If Hawkins is ruled out, Brandon Boston and Elfrid Payton will likely continue to see an uptick in playing time, especially if Brandon Ingram (ankle) is ruled out.

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
