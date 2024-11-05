Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Hawkins Injury: Iffy against Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Hawkins (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hawkins is in danger of missing his second straight contest Wednesday while dealing with lower-back tightness. With CJ McCollum (thigh) already out multiple weeks, Brandon Boston could receive another start if Hawkins is sidelined yet again.

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
