Jordan Hawkins Injury: Leaves Monday with ankle injury

Hawkins won't return to Monday's game against the 76ers due to a left ankle injury. He'll finish with nine points (4-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes.

Hawkins sustained the ankle injury during the first half and limped back to the locker room before returning to action for the start of the third quarter, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com. While the 22-year-old attempted to play through the injury, he eventually exited with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter and was ruled out shortly thereafter. Though X-rays on Hawkins' ankle came back negative, he could be dealing with a sprain, which might threaten his availability for the Pelicans' next game Friday versus the Warriors.