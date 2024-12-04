Jordan Hawkins Injury: Multi-game absence forthcoming
Hawkins (back) has been diagnosed with a lumbar spine annular fissure and will be re-assessed in approximately one week
Hawkins will likely be out for New Orleans' upcoming three contests, now possessing a formal diagnosis following weeks of back soreness. Brandon Boston has emerged as a bonafide contributor on a nightly basis, while the potential return of Herbert Jones (shoulder) in coming days will also add depth on the wings.
