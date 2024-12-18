Jordan Hawkins Injury: Questionable to play Thursday
Hawkins (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets,
Hawkins has missed the Pelicans' last eight games due to a nagging back injury. Even though the questionable sheds some light on a potential return, it's unclear if he'll be ready to go -- and even if he is, he might have a minutes restriction off the bench. Hawkins is averaging 13.1 points per game this season while starting in three of his 11 appearances.
