Jordan Hawkins headshot

Jordan Hawkins Injury: Questionable to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Hawkins is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Pacers due to low back tightness.

With the Pelicans shorthanded, Hawkins tried to play through back pain, but it looks like it flared up on him. Hawkins posted eight points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one assist in 21 first-half minutes. Brandon Boston started the second half in Hawkins' absence.

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
