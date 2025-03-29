Jordan Hawkins Injury: Questionable vs. Charlotte

Hawkins (back) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Hawkins has started the last two games for the Pelicans but is in danger of missing Sunday's matchup against Charlotte due to a back issue. The 22-year-old guard is averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 37.2 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.