Jordan Hawkins Injury: Ruled out Friday

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 12:55pm

Hawkins (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Hawkins has been a mainstay on the injury report due to lingering lower back soreness and will miss his ninth matchup out of 20 regular-season games for the Pelicans. The second-year guard played through the issue in the club's last three outings, during which he averaged only 4.7 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 21.7 percent from the floor across 20.0 minutes per game. Hawkins' next chance to feature will come Sunday against the Knicks.

